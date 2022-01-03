BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mary Lou Donelson 84 passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Heritage Hall Wise Nursing Home.
Mary Lou was born and raised in East Stone Gap. After graduating from East Stone High she attended Danville Technical Institute where she took Linotype and Printing. After graduation she worked at the Elizabethton Star, The Post, Coalfield Progress and Bristol Herald Courier before moving to Washington DC and working at the Washington Post for 29 years until retirement. After moving back home she enjoyed traveling, bowling, being active in the Red Hat Society and attending Barter plays. She was a Christian and a member of the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Columbia Typographical Union.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry H and Hazel Clasby Donelson, brother Jack Donelson, sister Anna Fraley, nephews Wayne Fraley and Jerry Donelson. She is survived by her sister Myrtle Pippin, nephew Bobby Pippin (Debbie) nieces Cindi Jones (Roger Puckett Jr), Fran Rodriguez (Moses), Glenda Donelson and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap with Rev. Brad Stapleton officiating.
The family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Big Stone Gap Food Bank or MEOC Emergency Fuel Fund, P. O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Ms. Donelson’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.