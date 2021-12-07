APPALACHIA, VA - Mary Lou (Culbertson) Fig of Appalachia, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4th, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years William Fig. She is now reunited with daughter Tressa Fraley, parents Bill and Maggie Culbertson, and siblings Buddy and Kester Culbertson and JoAnn Gilbert.
She is survived by three of her children Mike (Amanda) Fig, Nedra (Jon) Nieman, Tammi (Lee) Collier, and grandchildren Cheyenne (Matthew) Patterson, David Collier, Jaden Barnette and Dakota Nieman.
Mary Lou was a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who served her family faithfully. Her home was open to those who loved a hot spaghetti or soup bean and cornbread supper. She was a gifted gardener who enjoyed God’s creation. She loved working for hand and hand with her loving husband and together built a life they loved.
Mary Lou’s graveside service is Thursday at 2 pm at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Pallbearers are Mike Fig, David Collier, Dakota Nieman, Lee Collier, Jon Nieman, and Matthew Patterson. Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.