NORTON, VA - Mary Elizabeth Livingston Ellis, 74, was born in Wise County, Virginia on September 22, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Addie Lee Brice Livingston. She departed this life to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 26, 2021 in Fairfield, Ohio, after living a full and wonderful life.
She is survived by her brother Sam C. Livingston of Fayetteville, NC and her sister Ruth Smith, of Dayton, Ohio. Mary had a large extended family including grandchildren Dinah (Shay) Taylor, Kayla Livingston, Aujah Taylor, Kolan Livingston and Jada Jones, her god daughter Charisma Hunter, as well as many cousins and a host of nieces, nephews and friends near and far.
The family will receive friends 11 am until 1 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Reverend LeRoy Cain officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, Va.