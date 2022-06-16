KINGSPORT - Mary Linda Frazier 77, of Kingsport, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born to Oscar D. and Rosa (Adams) White. She lived in the several parts of the U.S. and Germany while her husband, Freddie, was in the service. Mary retired from Holston Valley Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life for 47 years, Freddie Lee Frazier; brothers; Oscar (Sonny), Franklin, and Gary Michael White; sisters; Kathleen Smith and Patty Baines; father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Ruby Frazier; and brother-in-law, J.C. Frazier.
She leaves behind two loving sons Bryan and Tyler; her sisters, Sherry Thornberry and Deborah White; brothers-in-law, Ronald G. Frazier and Donald J. Frazier; sister-in-law, June Cordell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating.
