CHURCH HILL – Mary Lena Barton, 95, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at her residence.
Mary was born in Hawkins County to George Washington and Sarah Ann Vaughn. She was a member of Bellmont Baptist church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Barton, Sr.; son, Jimmy Barton; brothers, Marlin, Charlie, Wiley, Buford, Fred, George W. Vaughn, Jr.; one infant sister; son in law, John Arrowood.
Mary is survived by her son, Robert “June” Barton, Jr. (Tammy) and his children Robert III, Johnathan, Justin, and Ashley along with 9 great grandkids, son, Ronald Barton (Loretta) and his children Tony, Terry, Trevor, and LaDena along with 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; daughter, Patsy Sturgill (James) and her children Pam, Vicky, Toree, and Brody, daughter-in-law, Kathy Barton and her children, Shannon, Lisa, and Josh along with 5 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, son, Billy Barton (Patsy) and his children, Billy Jr., Jason, April, Brandy, Samuel along with 10 great grandkids; daughter, Imogene Arrowood and her children, Holly and Stacy, 6 grandkids, Brady, Carson, Tristan, Katelynn, Jax, and Emery, 3 step-grandchildren; son, Michael and his daughter, Megan and granddaughter Ellie; step son, Richard Lewis (Vickie) and his children Tashia, Sam, and Ashley; special family, Donnie and Barbara, Linda, Anna, Romelda, Roy, Gail, little Buford, Brenda, and Patty; special friend, Kris Stansberry; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Robby, Terry, Trevor, Josh, Billy, Jr., Jason, Samuel, and Zayne.
A special thank you to Amedisys Home Health nurses, Kayla and Kendahl and Amedisys Hospice nurses for the loving care they provided to Mary.
To leave an online message for the Barton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
