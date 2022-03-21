CHURCH HILL – Mary Lena Barton, 95, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Robby, Terry, Trevor, Josh, Billy, Jr., Jason, Samuel, and Zayne.
A special thank you to Amedisys Home Health nurses, Kayla and Kendahl and Amedisys Hospice nurses for the loving care they provided to Mary.
