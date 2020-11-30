Mary Lee Sutherland passed away on Thanksgiving Day Thursday Nov 26th at 80 years of age. She entered into Heaven’s Gate departing from her last day at home following a lengthy illness.
Lee was a longtime resident of Sullivan County. She was born in Castlewood, Va. to the late Robert and Lilly Bise Hale. Her lifetime also was spent as a Mother, Homemaker as well as a Secretary in the Bristol area.
Lee is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Bob Sutherland. Her daughters Diana White of Bristol and Donna Fortner and husband ED of Morristown, Tn. Step children include Roger Sutherland and wife Sherry and Bobbi Oaks and Husband Todd. Grandchildren, Lea White, Whitney White, Heather White, Eric Fortner, Scott Fortner, Bailey Qualls, Seth Oaks, Eli Sutherland and Maddie Sutherland. Great Grandchildren, MaKenzie Self, Allison Fortner, Tinley Fortner, Trinity Fortner, Cooper Fortner, Wyatt Qualls, Millie Qualls, Stella Cloud-Oaks. Brothers, Alan Hale and wife Alice of Jonesboro, Tn. Dean Hurd and wife Shirley of Radford, Va. Sister, Betty Hale of Lexington, Ky. Sister in law Charlotte Hale and Betty Hale, Kaye Tolbert husband Butch along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at East Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, Dec 3rd, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Reverend Chad Eads and Pastor Trevor Knight officiating the service.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Amedysis Hospice for their “loving” care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lee to Rock Heritage Baptist Church, 4838 Fort Henry Dr. Kingsport, TN, 37663 Note as: Ogie / Orphanage.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Sutherland family.