Mary Lee Sutherland passed away on Thanksgiving Day Thursday Nov 26th at 80 years of age.
Graveside services will be conducted at East Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, Dec 3rd, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Reverend Chad Eads and Pastor Trevor Knight officiating the service.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Amedysis Hospice for their “loving” care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lee to Rock Heritage Baptist Church, 4838 Fort Henry Dr. Kingsport, TN, 37663 Note as: Ogie / Orphanage.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Sutherland family.