Mary Lee Hood went to be with her Lord on March 16, 2021 at the age of 77. Mary worked as a Teacher Assistant with Washington County Schools (Fall Branch Elementary) for 30 years. Upon retiring, she relocated to North Carolina to be with her daughters and grandchildren.
Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mimi. She loved watching Carolina Basketball, the Bold and the Beautiful and Family Feud.
She was predeceased by her father John R. Smith.
Mary is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Allison Hood Jarrell (Robbie) and Holly Hood Black (Doug); grandchildren, Jessica and Jordan Jarrell, and Sawyer and Gibson Black; mother, Ruby Garnet Smith; sisters, Carolyn Lowrance (Gordon), Geraldine Palmer, and Deborah Moffitt (Jerry); along with several nieces and nephews and her beloved granddogs Scout and Boone.
Please join us celebrating her life on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Fall Branch with Pastor Travis Tyler officiating. A graveside service will follow at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doug Black, Sawyer Black, Robbie Jarrell, Chip Hannekan, Eli Hannekan and Jeff Moffitt.