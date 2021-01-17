MT. CARMEL - Mary Lee Depew, age 89 of Mt. Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2021 at her residence.
The family will have a private Funeral service on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with Daniel Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Levi Depew, Aaron Crawford, Donovan Crawford, Jerry Depew, Steve Grizzel and David Collins.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Junior and Joy Leonard and Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
