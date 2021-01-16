MT. CARMEL - Mary Lee Depew, age 89 of Mt. Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hiltons, VA on August 19, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Vermillion and Mallie Hurt. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee “Junior” Depew, Jr; 3 brothers, Samuel, Junior and Walter Vermillion. She was a member of the Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church. Mary retired from Holston Valley Medical Center after years of her career as an LPN and private duty nurse.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Grizzel and husband, Steve Grizzel; son, Jerry Depew and wife, Joann “Shorty” Depew; 13 grandchildren, Kimberly Crawford, Brandon Davis, Craig Davis, Josh Davis, Ashley Davis, Jessica Depew, Angela Greer, Patricia Marshall, David Depew, Levi Depew, Rosetta Dockery, Junior Sexton, Andrew Shepard; 15 great grandchildren, Cherish McDowell, Dillon Welch, Jayden Welch, Willow Blue Morton, Brody Morton, Swazy Morton, Mark Shelton, Michael Shelton, Aaron Crawford, Donovan Crawford, Preston Wells, Cheyenne Marshall, Matthew Greer, Wesley Greer, Tyler Greer; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Elaine Culbertson; brother, Billy Vermillion.
The family will have a private Funeral service on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with Daniel Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Levi Depew, Aaron Crawford, Donovan Crawford, Jerry Depew, Steve Grizzel and David Collins.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Junior and Joy Leonard and Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
