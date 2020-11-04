Mary Lee Davis, age 97, went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. She was a member of Cold Springs Freewill Baptist Church. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved to cook, embroider and spend time with her precious family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, App Davis; son, Eugene Davis; parents, George and Lizzie Williams; 4 sisters and 3 brothers; son-in-law, Ken Wood.
She is survived by son, Bennie Davis and wife, Wanda Sue; daughter, Mary Wood; son, Leroy Davis and wife, Libby; grandchildren, Anthony (Mary Ann) Davis, Brad Davis, Randy (Robin) Wood, Tammy (Kenny) Turner, Cherie (Chris) Gray and Kenny (Dominique) Davis; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter; brothers, David (Bobbie) Williams, Sam (Pat) Dinsmore, Ralph (Brenda) Dinsmore; a host of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Saturday, November 7 from 12-2pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney and Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Family asks that people who attend please wear masks.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be: Randy Wood, Kenny Davis, Anthony Davis, Brad Davis, Chris Gray and Kenny Turner. Great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.