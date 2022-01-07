ROGERSVILLE - Mary L. Laster, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Life Care Center of Morristown.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dewey Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Murray family.