FALL BRANCH - Mary Kathrynn Fleming, 92, of Fall Branch passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21st.
Mary Kathrynn was born May 22, 1929 in Jonesborough to Annie Laurie Barnes Bacon and Dana Harmon Bacon. She was raised in Fall Branch and attended Fall Branch School and East Tennessee State College. While at ETSC, she met a handsome, young Navy veteran from North Carolina named Roy Curtis Fleming. They married and moved to Ruston, LA, where they both earned their college degrees from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute.
Upon graduation, they returned to Fall Branch. Roy began his career at Eastman and Mary Kathrynn taught 5th grade English at Fall Branch School. They soon started a family, and during their 50-year marriage, lovingly raised 4 children; Roy Fleming II (Eva Jo) of Greeneville, Kathrynn Ann Fleming (John Ferguson) of Jonesborough, Danny Fleming (deceased) and Laurie Church (Randy) of Jonesborough. Mary Kathrynn was a proud grandmother to Nani Hilbert (Ralph) of Fall Branch and Nathan Weber of Jonesborough. Her great-grandchildren Liam, Lilli and Owen always brought a sparkle to her eyes. Her neighbor and close relative, Jean Dawson, was so dear to her throughout her life.
Mary Kathrynn was a lifelong member of Fall Branch United Methodist Church where she was active with the United Methodist Women and community outreach. She set a wonderful example as a kind and gracious lady. She will be missed by so many but will always remain an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Thursday, December 30th at Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor David Tulley officiating.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.