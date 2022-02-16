Mary Kathryn Myers Jenkins, 85 went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Kathryn was born on March 15, 1936, in Johnson City, Tennessee to John G. Myers and Willie Ruth (Smith) Myers. She was the granddaughter of Nick Myers and wife, Kitt (Goodin) Myers, of the Mosheim community of Greene County and Dr. Jerome Templeton “Rome” Smith and wife, Jessie (McLain) Smith, of the Baileyton community and later Greeneville where Dr. Smith practiced dentistry. Much of her young life was spent in Harlan, Kentucky where she attended elementary school. Her summers were spent visiting Rogersville, Tennessee with a very special couple, her Aunt Irene (Smith) Keller and Uncle George Keller.
Kathryn graduated from Rogersville High School in 1954. Following graduation, Kathryn attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and graduated in 1958. During her time at UT Knoxville, she began to date her future husband William Lewis “Bill” Jenkins. Bill & Kathryn were married at the Rogersville Presbyterian Church on June 12, 1959. She taught English and Spanish in Knox County, in Georgia, and in Hawkins County. Before retirement, she taught Spanish at Cherokee High School. Her former students still fondly refer to her as Señora Jenkins. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Rogersville, Tennessee.
She was a great encouragement to all who knew her, and she raised dozens of friends of her children right along with her own family who regarded her as their second mother. She was known to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Grandmama”, and she could always be counted on to be ready with an encouraging word, a hug, chocolate chip cookies, pound cake, banana bread, and many other treats.
Survivors include her husband, William L. “Bill” Jenkins; four children, Kathryn Rebecca Jenkins of Portland, Oregon, Georgeanne (Jack) Price, William Lewis, Jr. (Amanda) Jenkins, and Douglas Templeton (Pamela) Jenkins; eleven grandchildren, Caleb (Elizabeth) Price, Julianne (Keegan) Pearson, Margo Jenkins (Taylor Levine), Andrew (Sierra) Price, William Lewis (Kelly) Jenkins III, John Jenkins, Will Jenkins, Kyle Price, Laura Grace Jenkins, Porter Jenkins and Jim Jenkins; six great grandchildren, Thomas, Isaac, Sarah, Rhett and Adeline Price and Catherine Pearson; two brothers, John G. (Vikki) Myers, Jr. and James Ewel (Ann) Myers; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Rogersville. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Trey Meek and Dr. Aubrey Floyd of South Carolina officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Jenkins’s grandsons. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. For those that may not be able to attend there will be a link to watch a live stream of the service at www.christiansells.com.