KINGSPORT - Mary “Kat” Sutherland, 79 of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a very loving woman, who would make sure she went without to take care of others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Ethel Gilbert; her husband, Bill Sutherland; son, William “Bimbo” Sutherland; brothers, Paul Gilbert and Asa “Tootie” Gilbert; sister, Alpha “Sis” Holmes; and lifelong best friend, Linda Ketron.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jessie Darlene Sutherland; sisters, Janie Gilbert, Joan Pennington, Wanda “Polly” Stapleton and Darlene “Doll” Parker; brother, Willie Gilbert; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special niece and caregiver, Phyllis Gilbert Atkinson.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 2 – 4pm at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 4pm, with Rev. Ryan Shaffer, officiating, in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be conducted Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1pm at the Light Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Sutherland family.