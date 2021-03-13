SULLIVAN COUNTY - Mary Katherine Ward, of Sullivan County, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 12, 2021. Born in Sullivan County, she lived here all of her life. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Mary retired from Eastman Kodak after 29 years. She was an avid antiquer.
Ms. Ward was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Ward; parents, Coy and Vestal Aesque.
She is survived by her two sisters, Martha Bowman and husband, Doug and Wilma Horner and husband Robin; one brother, Bert Aesque and wife Eileen; special niece, several special stepchildren, special step-grandchildren and special step-great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Robert Fultz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 262 Cedar Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary Ward.