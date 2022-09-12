KINGSPORT - Mary K. Rhoten, 96, of Kingsport, TN went peacefully from her home to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

She was born to the late Hugh and Phoebe Walters on May 10, 1926. She was the youngest of four children and was the last surviving member of that loving family.

