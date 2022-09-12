KINGSPORT - Mary K. Rhoten, 96, of Kingsport, TN went peacefully from her home to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
She was born to the late Hugh and Phoebe Walters on May 10, 1926. She was the youngest of four children and was the last surviving member of that loving family.
Mary was raised on a farm in Surgoinsville, TN and graduated from Church Hill High School.
She spent most of her adult life in Indiana, Maryland and Massachusetts with her loving husband, James.
They were sure to travel to Tennessee at least once yearly. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with family. She was an avid reader of the Bible and many novels. She was very “witty” having the ability to always keep her loved ones laughing and humored.
Mary woke up each morning with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She could pick up any musical instrument and get a tune out of it and loved to sing hymns and many other songs.
Being raised on a farm, Mary loved working in her flower beds and was particularly fond of roses. She developed a woodland area and enjoyed finding wild flowers to bring home for her woodland. She was also very artistic and enjoyed trying and mastering many new crafts and skills.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great- great grandmother and friend.
Other than parents and siblings, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James and daughter, Kathy Ensley.
Those left to cherish Mary in memory are her son, Joseph Rhoten (Michelle); daughter, Pamela Thomas; stepsons, Phillip Rhoten (Juanita), David Rhoten, James Rhoten, Jr. (Janice); 12 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Scottie Burkhalter officiating.
Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Avalon Hospice and Visiting Angels. Both had many caring professionals who provided care, companionship and love to Mary during the time they spent with her.