PENNINGTON GAP - Mary Katherine Brown, age 91, of Pennington Gap, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home.
She was born March 21, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Lee County. She graduated from Pennington High School Class of 1947. She was retired as a teacher’s assistant at Elk Knob Elementary School. She was a lifelong member of Gilbert’s Memorial United Methodist Church, where she played the piano for 60+ years. She loved working with children and her church. The bright spots in her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Brown; her mother, Ora M. Gilbert Graham; her father, Samuel H. Graham; and one brother, Eligah S. Graham.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy B. Audia and husband, Roger S. Audia of Pennington Gap; one granddaughter, K. Nicole Audia-Collins and husband, Brent Collins of Jefferson City, Tennessee; one grandson, R.
Steven Audia and wife, Reagan Heller of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one great-granddaughter, Eliza Kate Audia-Collins; one great-grandson, Richter Fox Audia; and one cousin, June Fee of Vermillion, Ohio.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in Lee Memorial Gardens at Woodway with Pastor Maria Grimm officiating.
lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gilbert’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
Due to Covid-19 state regulations, there are only 10 people allowed at the cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear mask/facial covering. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.
Province Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.