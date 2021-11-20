Mary June Smith, 88, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ peacefully on November 18, 2021, surrounded by much love at Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
Mary June was born on May 21, 1933, in Covington, KY to the late Ralph and Bernice Wallin.
She was a charter member of Airport Christian Church, Blountville and a past member of Belvue Christian Church, Kingsport.
In addition to her parents, Mary June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack C. Smith; son, Mark Smith; sister; Linda Wilkerson; and her granddaughter, Jackie White.
Those left to cherish Mary June’s memory are her sons; Jack Smith and daughter-in-law, Kimberly J. Smith and Brian Smith; daughter, Teresa and son-in-law, Rusty Compton; brother, Ralph Wallin and sister–in-law, Phyllis Wallin; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
