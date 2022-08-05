Mary “Joyce” McMullins Aug 5, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mary “Joyce” McMullins, age 83, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. For funeral arrangements please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the McMullins family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Mcmullins Trent Funeral Home Kingsport Funeral Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video