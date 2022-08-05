KINGSPORT - Mary “Joyce” McMullins, age 83, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. For funeral arrangements please visit www.cartertrent.com.

Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the McMullins family.

