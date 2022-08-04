Mary “Joyce” McMullins Aug 4, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mary “Joyce” McMullins, age 83, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending.Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the McMullins family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video