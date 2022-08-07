KINGSPORT - Mary “Joyce” McMullins, 83, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

A visitation will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 12:00-2:00. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00pm with Deacon Bob Lange officiating.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video