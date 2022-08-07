Mary “Joyce” McMullins Aug 7, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mary “Joyce” McMullins, 83, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.A visitation will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 12:00-2:00. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00pm with Deacon Bob Lange officiating.A graveside service will be held following the funeral mass at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Address: 2517 North John B Dennis HWY Kingsport, TN 37660.Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the McMullins family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mass Mary Mcmullins Funeral Worship Liturgy Christianity Pallbearer Donation Graveside Trent Funeral Home Kingsport Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video