KINGSPORT - Mary “Joyce” McMullins, 83, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born in Noble, LA to the late Raymond and Elvia Procell Paddie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by husband, JD McMullins; daughter, Karen Boggs; infant sister, Theresa; and adored grandmother, Lena Santos.
Joyce had a servant's heart and truly cared for others. She loved her family with her whole heart and soul. She was an adept genealogy historian. She was also a proud elder of the Choctaw-Apache Tribe of Ebarb, LA. Joyce was also a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church since 1963.
Joyce leaves behind several dear loved ones to carry on her legacy; daughters, Pamela Barger and Sharon Gulley (Paul); son, Gary McMullins (Sue); grandchildren, Amanda (Dorian), Jessica (Gerald), Shyan (Cody), Rodney (Gena), Dakota, Ciara, Jaedi, Gary Austin; brother, Gary Royce Paddie; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive.
A visitation will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 12:00-2:00. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00pm with Deacon Bob Lange officiating.
A graveside service will be held following the funeral mass at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Address: 2517 North John B Dennis HWY Kingsport, TN 37660.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the McMullins family.
