KINGSPORT - Mary “Joyce” McMullins, 83, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born in Noble, LA to the late Raymond and Elvia Procell Paddie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by husband, JD McMullins; daughter, Karen Boggs; infant sister, Theresa; and adored grandmother, Lena Santos.

