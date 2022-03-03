ROGERSVILLE - Mary Jo Greer Shanks, 89, of Rogersville died peacefully at her home on February 28, 2022. Born March 5, 1932 in Rogersville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In 1942 she was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church. Over the years she taught Sunday School to the 6–9-year-olds. She is a current member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
She married George Kenneth Shanks in 1950. Together they lived in Rogersville, Kingston TN, Paducah KY, and then back to Rogersville in 1964 where they still reside. She learned to china paint and began teaching in 1974 out of her home studio up until 2014. She learned to spin and dye wool and would demonstrate at schools and local festivals. She was a talented artist, working with multiple mediums: porcelain, ceramics, fabric, wool, tatting, lace making, upholstery, embroidering, rug making, knitting, crochet and weaving. She was always working with her hands, even learning to use her non-dominant hand after a stroke several years ago. Prior to her stroke she enjoyed working in her rose garden and refinishing furniture. She was also an avid reader, loved American history, genealogy, and numismatics. In 1974 she and George were initiated into Hasson Chapter #179 Order of the Eastern Star; here she has served as Worthy Matron numerous times, star points, and other offices. She has also served as Grand Esther of the Grand Chapter of Tennessee, Grand Representative to Canada, and as a Grand Instructor of District 49.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah & Ressie Dykes Greer; 4 sisters, Eileen Mowl, Helen Self Cavin, Frances Hensley Fainer, and Betty Ruth Shanks; 5 brothers, Virgil, Clifford, K.D., Harry and Maurice.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, George K. Shanks; her son, Terry George Shanks (wife Stephanie); 2 grandchildren, Terrin Jo Myers and Joseph Michael Shanks; and 2 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service will be held at Christian-Sells Funeral Home on Friday March 4, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:00 pm, with an Eastern Star Memorial service at 8:00 pm and the funeral service to follow with Trey Meek officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday March 5, 2022 at the Shanks Cemetery, Nose Mountain area. For those wishing to be part of the funeral procession to meet at the funeral home at 12:15pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers; honorary pallbearers will be deacons of First Baptist.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Velasco, and care givers: Julie Russell, Kathy Lawson, Tina Perkey, Teresa Devault, Sandy Miskus, Linda Scism, and Christine Salvalaggio. Hasson Chapter #179, Fairview Chapter #80.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607: St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or to your local animal shelter or any local charity of your choice.
