KINGSPORT - Mary Jeanette Carter, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Kingsport, to the late Cleo and Robbie Carter.
“One can pay back the loan of gold, but one dies forever in debt to those who are kind.”
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Carter; sister, Sandra Murray; nephew, Howard Lee Murray.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Peggy Honaker; nieces, Paige Parham (Mike), Diane Horton (Jimmy), Rebecca Hicks (William) and Marc Murray; great-nieces, Jamie Ramey (Anthony), Kristina Leaman (Skyler) and Bryanna Murray; one special great-great niece and five great-great nephews.
A private Entombment Service will be conducted Friday, July 30, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
