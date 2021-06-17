Mary Jean (Snodgrass) Susong went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, courage, and perseverance, all of which carry on in the hearts and minds of her family.
She was born in Keokee, Virginia but lived in Greeneville, Tennessee for more than 40 years. She retired from the Greene County Health Department, a place that brought her great passion and joy. For many years, she battled with chronic illnesses, but like her father, she was always a fighter and that spirit could never be broken. Despite her tough-as-nails exterior, she was also kind, loving, and generous. She was dedicated to her family, especially to her children and grandchildren who brightened her life every single day.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Eunice Snodgrass; her father, Owen Keith Snodgrass; and her brother, Robert Snodgrass. She is survived by a host of family and friends who mourn the hole left in their own lives but rejoice in the knowledge she goes now to lay down her burdens at the feet of her Lord and Savior. Among those surviving her are husband, Richard Grosiak; her two daughters, Karen Hartman and Hollie Short; her beloved grandchildren, Jake and Maggie Hartman; her sister, Lisa Whisman, and husband Jeff; her sister, Della Snodgrass; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
More than anything, her family is grateful for God’s abundant goodness. This past weekend, the family gathered together to celebrate her grandson’s high school graduation. Those precious moments spent together laughing, eating, and sharing stories are irreplaceable. A purveyor of random trivia knowledge and a family Rook champion, this world just became a much less interesting place without Mary Jean in it. But our loss is definitely Heaven’s gain.
Family will receive friends Friday June 18, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. Graveside service will be held Saturday June 19 2021, at 11 AM at Eden’s Cemetery in Keokee, Virginia.
