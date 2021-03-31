Mary Jane Combs, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She was born in the Speers Ferry community of Scott County, VA, but she spent most of her life in Chicago, IL and Hopkinsville, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Combs; granddaughter, Micki Combs; parents, Robert and Ollie Mae Spears; sisters, Betty Houck and Bertha Monday; and brothers, James Harvey Spears and Denny Ray Spears.
She is survived by her sister, Imogene Spears (Ray Winegar); brother, David Spears (Jeanie); niece, Renee Shelley (Travis); great-nieces, Alicia Peters and BriAnna Shelley; nephew, Robbie Bishop; great-nephew, Dwayne Bishop; and special friend, Steve Grant.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Cary Taylor officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later time.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Combs family.