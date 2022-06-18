KINGSPORT - Mary J Mowell, age 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
She is preceded in death by Mother Jewel Teate Solomon, and a grandson Daniel Eugene Baxter.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years Norman E Mowell, Daughters Renee Johnson (Eddie), Donna Daniels (Gene), Gloria Templeton (Grant); Grandchildren David, Joseph, Cindy (Juan), Sean, Amy (Alison), Kendra (Alan), Corey (Erika), Luke (Briana), Emily (Riley); Great Grandchildren Madison, Amelia, Scarlett, Ashton, Ayden, Ella Mae, Julien, Ivy Jean; Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Temple Baptist of Kingsport Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4 - 6 PM, Funeral service will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 6 PM at Temple Baptist. Rev. Scott Young will be officiating. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11 AM in the Everlasting Life Garden in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Mowell family.