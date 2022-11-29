KINGSPORT - In the early morning of November 27, 2022, Mary Innis Olinger, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Savior at The Blake at Kingsport, after an extended illness.
Mary “Innis” was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, where she was born and raised in the Bloomingdale community. She graduated from Blountville High School and East Tennessee State University, where she later returned to earn a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education.
Mary spent her career as an educator and librarian in the Sullivan County School System. She worked serving elementary schools, all of which were in the Bloomingdale area. She received several awards for outstanding achievements in literacy development as well as being recognized by the Ruritan Club.
Innis was a lifelong and active member of The Good Shepherd Baptist Church as well as being part of the church family of Salem United Methodist Church.
Innis was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Azel Olinger.
Her greatest love was caring for the children in her family. She spent much of her time babysitting and helping to raise many generations of her large family.
Innis is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. With a special connection to Debra and Johnny Clark, David and Ken Lemons who cared for her in her later years.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Trevor Knight officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff and friends at The Blake at Kingsport for their love and care of Mary Innis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Literacy Council of Kingsport, 326 Commerce St., Kingsport, TN 37660.