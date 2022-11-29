KINGSPORT - In the early morning of November 27, 2022, Mary Innis Olinger, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Savior at The Blake at Kingsport, after an extended illness.

Mary “Innis” was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, where she was born and raised in the Bloomingdale community. She graduated from Blountville High School and East Tennessee State University, where she later returned to earn a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education.

