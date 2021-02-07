KINGSPORT - Mary Inez Bailey, 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Holston Manor. She was born to the late Michael and Lula (Williams) Hammonds.
Mary was a charter member of Emmaus Baptist Church. She retired as a home health nurse after many years of dedicated service. Mary loved her family very much and she enjoyed working in the baby ward during her career.
In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bailey; sisters, Mallie Lane, Nettie Estepp, Jearline Richards; brothers, Ulys and Calvin Hammonds; son-in-law, Curtis Ray Hicks; and special nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Starnes, Dianne Hicks; sons, Shannon Bailey (Brooke), Jeff Bailey; grandchildren, Jami Morrison, Marty Starnes (Brandy), Eric Bailey, Justin Hicks, Walker Gentry; great-grandchildren, Cody Morrison, Caitlin Morrison, Parker Starnes, Braydon Shepard, Henley Starnes, Kimber Willow Bailey, Nova Joelea Bailey; sister, Dorothy Peters; brothers, Victor and Joe Hammonds; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Bailey family will honor Mary’s Life with a Graveside Service on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 beginning at 2:00pm in the Garden of Memories in East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Gary Adkins officiating. Marty Starnes, Parker Starnes, Eric Bailey, Justin Hicks, Walker Gentry, and Tim Hammonds will serve as pallbearers. Cody Morrison will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers the Bailey family has requested that donations be made in Mary’s memory to Vicars Chapel Baptist Church. 12421 Stanley Valley Rd. Gate City, VA 24251.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Bailey family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37663 is in charge if the arrangements. (423) 288-2081