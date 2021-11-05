“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” Proverbs 31:29-30
A graveside service for Hilda will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 06, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with the Rev. T.J. Burdine and Bro. Steve Green officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Cody Lopez, Luke Edwards, Chris Ray, Matthew Burdine, Scott Barrett, and John Barrett. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Due to COVID concerns the family requests that everyone in attendance wear proper facial coverings and practice all safety precautions.
