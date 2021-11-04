“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” Proverbs 31:29-30
Mary Hilda Burdine Long, 78, passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2021 following an extended illness.
Hilda was born in Kingsport, TN on December 03, 1942 to the late Hershey and Viola Green Burdine. She was a 1960 graduate of Lynn View High School and was a co-owner of Volunteer Market in Church Hill, TN for a number of years. She retired from Holston Valley Credit Union. Hilda was a lifelong member of Cannon Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY. She was an avid crocheter and loved spending time at the beach.
In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in her passing by her husband Warren Long, granddaughter (Gabby) Bri Lopez, great-granddaughter Harley Lopez, and son-in-law Michael Hackler.
Hilda is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Chris) Ray of Charleston, SC; Son, Kevin (Shelia) Long, and daughter Kim (Lance) Edwards all of Church Hill, TN; three grandchildren, Cody (Abree) Lopez, Emerald Edwards, and Luke (Alexis) Edwards, two great-grandchildren Lylend Lopez and Adalyn Edwards; brother John (Jane) Burdine; sister Sandy (Johnny) Barrett; special cousins Judy Blakely and Jackie Orfield; several nieces and nephews and countless friends.
A graveside service for Hilda will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 06, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with the Rev. T.J. Burdine and Bro. Steve Green officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Cody Lopez, Luke Edwards, Chris Ray, Matthew Burdine, Scott Barrett, and John Barrett. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Due to COVID concerns the family requests that everyone in attendance wear proper facial coverings and practice all safety precautions.
