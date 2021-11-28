JONESVILLE, VA - Mary Gene Warner, 85, of the Flatwoods Community of Jonesville, VA, known to everyone as Nanny, walked through Heaven's Gates on November 27, 2021.
Mary Gene was a member of Flatwoods Methodist Church. She was born to the late Clyde and Stella Glass Bacon on November 19, 1936. Mary Gene enjoyed life to the fullest working side by side with her husband of 64 years, the late Billy H. Warner, farming, running a dairy farm, and raising their family. Nanny loved most cooking and feeding anyone she knew - not many can say they have need at Nanny's.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Billy Warner, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lana Kay Warner, sister Lavada Smith and brothers, Charles, Paul, Don, R.C. and Mort Bacon.
Mary Gene is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Wayne) Marcum, Sandy (Gary) Vaughan, Billie (Buck) Eldridge, all of Jonesville; sister, Patty Bacon Wilson, of South Hill, VA; grandchildren, whom she cherished, Jessica Marcum, Stephanie Pennington, Sarah Vaughan, Jeremy Horton, Cody Napier, Trish Mitchell, Faith Ferrell, Paige Eldridge, Tyler Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Warner Shuler, Ethan and Shelby Pennington, Chance, Hancle and Stella Napier, Olivia and Cleo Mitchell, Jacob Marcum, Madeline Ferrell and Caleb and Austin Horton; and several nieces and nephews and special friends, Sherry Cope, Louise Estes, Carol Carroll, Kathy Peters, Vicky Lewis and Martha Welch.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in the Warner Cemetery on Lower Wallens Creek Road in Jonesville.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Marcum, Gary Vaughn, Buck Eldridge, Cody Napier, David "Spider" Combs and Brad Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Flatwoods United Methodist Church, c/o Gary Vaughan, Church Treasurer, 677 Meadowbrook Lane, Jonesville, VA, 24263.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Warner family.