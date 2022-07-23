Mary G. Bare Huckaby Jul 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Mary G. Bare Huckaby, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary G. Bare Huckaby Hill Funeral Home Arrangement Christianity Lord Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video