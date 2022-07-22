CHURCH HILL – Mary G. Bare Huckaby, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.

