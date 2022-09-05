DUFFIELD, VA - Mary Fred Peterson, age 78, of Duffield, VA, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022 after a long fought battle with multiple myeloma. She was born to the late Fred and Virgie (Collier) Peterson on January 9, 1944 in Duffield, VA. She was a member of Duffield Primitive Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed get togethers and cookouts with her family, and most of all she loved the Lord. She moved to Flora, IN and worked at Peters Revington in Delphi, IN, for 20 years. Following her retirement in 2003 she moved back to Duffield, VA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jan Bishop; and brother, Earl Peterson.
Among those surviving her are, sisters, Charlotte Bishop, Jessie Collins, Shelby Weida (all of Duffield, VA) and Dorothy (Floyd) Collins of Flora, IN; brothers, Clyde Peterson of Duffield, VA, and Ray (Jayne) Peterson of Bringhurst, IN; also "My Girls," Michelle Collins, Cheyanne Bockrath and Adrienne (Sonny "MyLittleBuddy") Hammonds of IN.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastors Kevin Vincent and Adrienne Hammonds officiating. Special music will be provided by Mike and Dottie Lane. A private family graveside service will take place later at Peterson Family Cemetery.