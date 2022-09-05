DUFFIELD, VA - Mary Fred Peterson, age 78, of Duffield, VA, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022 after a long fought battle with multiple myeloma. She was born to the late Fred and Virgie (Collier) Peterson on January 9, 1944 in Duffield, VA. She was a member of Duffield Primitive Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed get togethers and cookouts with her family, and most of all she loved the Lord. She moved to Flora, IN and worked at Peters Revington in Delphi, IN, for 20 years. Following her retirement in 2003 she moved back to Duffield, VA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jan Bishop; and brother, Earl Peterson.

