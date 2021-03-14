FALL BRANCH - Mary “Frankie” Housewright age 81, of Fall Branch, TN., passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by; four sons and daughters-in-law; Jerry and Sherry Housewright, Randy and Marie Housewright, Tony and Melissa Housewright, and Allan Housewright. Special daughter; Joletta. Grandchildren; Brian, Luke, Ashley and Samuel, Cameron and Chelsey, Walker, Isaac, Annika and Bryan, Micah, Michela and Katelyn. Great grandchildren; Nathan, Kylee, Peyton, Maylan, Raegan, Camden Blayne, and Sepriana. Two Sisters; Evelyn Tipton and Faye Estepp. One Brother; Lonnie Dishner.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Blayne Housewright. Her granddaughter; Jheri Noelle. Her parents; Russell and Mildred Dishner. One sister Linda Tipton. One brother Roy Dishner
She was faithful to her church, Bethesda FWB.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 11am to 12pm at Jeffers Afton Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1pm in Fairview UMC with Pastor Danny Willis officiating. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com