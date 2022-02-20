MOUNT CARMEL - Mary Frances Wolfe, age 78, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
