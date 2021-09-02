Mary Coates passed away on August 28, 2021 at the age of 91. Born May 7, 1930 to Margaret Myrtle Jennings and Jesse Lee Shelley, Mary was raised by her grandparents, Thomas Jefferson Jennings and Sarah Cerena (France) Jennings.
A graduate of Sullivan High School’s class of 1948, she began her work life at Hart Construction before moving to Foremost Dairies, to become their office manager. It was at Foremost that she met her future husband, Paul E. Coates. They married June 4, 1954 at Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church. They were married for 49 years, until Paul’s death in 2003.
After a brief period of employment with Bennett and Edwards Insurance, Mary and Paul began their family and had three children, Kay, Brent and Vicki. Mary went back to work after her children were school age, working first for Dr. Hugh W. Rule, until his death, then for Dr. William C. Walley and Dr. Samuel Breeding. In retirement, Mary kept the nursery for Colonial Heights United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling with the Upper Crust. Mary and Paul were members of the Kingsport Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and her beloved husband, Paul.
She is survived by her children, Brent Coates, Vicki Frasier and Kay Tate (Keith); her five precious grandchildren, Catie Coates Thompson (David), Nathan Frasier (Katrina), Adam Tate, Julie Tate Lyddon (Alex), and Amanda Tate Perkey (Josh) and seven adored great-grandchildren, Sebastian Perkey, Fiona Perkey, Josephine Lyddon, Matheus Lyddon, Kiara Sluder, Isabella Dykes, and Atticus Frasier. Mary also had 13 half-brothers and sisters, of which, seven survive her, Lavenia, Jackie, JD, Ronnie, Serina, Gracie, and Johnnie
Mary has been laid to rest next to Paul in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN with her family in attendance. Further services are not planned at this time. Those that desire may make a donation to the charity of their choice in Mary’s memory. The family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Aaron Metcalf and the entire staff of Smokey Mountain Home Health Services for their compassionate care of our mother.
“My chains are gone, I’ve been set free; My God, My Savior, has ransomed me.”