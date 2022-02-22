MT. CARMEL – Mary Frances “Fran” Huntsman Wolfe, 78 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Lovelace and Pastor Glenn Bradley officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Thursday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wesley Wolfe, Dalton Killen, Clayton Stanley, Rick Horton, Tony Bowery and Buster Haren. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
