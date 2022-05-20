CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Neal Lane officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 21 at Valley View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Valley View Baptist Church or the cemetery fund; 3776 Carters Valley Road Church Hill, TN 37642.

To leave an online message for the Larkins family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Larkins family.

