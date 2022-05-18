CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 2:50 pm
