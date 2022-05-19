CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Bunny was born in Hawkins County to Burgess “BC” and Virgie Cleo Davidson. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church. Bunny was a school bus driver for several years in Hawkins County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Larkins; daughter, Donna Larkins McLain; sisters, Edith Ketron and Alberta Snapp; brothers, Paul, Herbert, John A. Davidson Burgess C. Davidson, Everette Ray Davidson, and Dwight Davidson; grandsons, Brad Depew and Chad Roberts.
Bunny is survived by her sons, Larry Larkins (Lesa) and Terry Larkins (Becky); grandchildren, Melanie McLain, Bryan Larkins, Nicki Larkins, Zane Larkins, Crystal Larkins and Justin Larkins; great grandchildren, Corey McLain, Brandon Depew (Malaya), Jordyn Cole (Brandon), Logan Roberts, Evan Roberts, Zoie and Zeke Larkins, Mya Eppes, Isaiah Larkins, Elizabeth Larkins, and Rebecca Larkins; sisters, Shelby Begley; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Neal Lane officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 21 at Valley View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Valley View Baptist Church or the cemetery fund; 3776 Carters Valley Road Church Hill, TN 37642.
