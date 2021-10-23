KINGSPORT - Mary Frances Barton, 66, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
She was born in Hamilton Co. Ohio, was a former resident of Jellico, TN and had lived in Kingsport for several years. Mary was a former manager of Grand Home Furnishings in Kingsport and Bristol. She was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church, Jamestown, N.C. Mary enjoyed vacations with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Jenkins; sister, Alice Mason and brothers, Paul Jenkins and Harvey Jenkins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and best friend, Jimmy Barton; sons, Chris Barton and Brett Barton (Sylvia); grandchildren, Charlie, Liam, Mila, Selwyn and Lennox; sister, Nancy Mason; brother, Rocky Jenkins; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ronnie Gordon officiating.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 202 Atlanta Ave, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Vanderbilt Medical Center and the ICU Critical Care staff of Holston Valley, especially Charlsey.
The care of Mary Frances Barton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.