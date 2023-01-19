CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances Bailey, 74, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, after a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Mary was born on September 30, 1948, in Hawkins Co. TN to Kelly and Mary Bernard Morton. She was a longtime member at First Free Will Baptist Church in Church Hill. She was a part of the Golden Eagles club at FFWBC and for many years enjoyed taking part in the food ministry. Mary was a hairdresser for over 50 years and owned her own salon. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was always helping and caring for others and would do anything for anyone.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.