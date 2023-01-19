CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances Bailey, 74, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, after a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mary was born on September 30, 1948, in Hawkins Co. TN to Kelly and Mary Bernard Morton. She was a longtime member at First Free Will Baptist Church in Church Hill. She was a part of the Golden Eagles club at FFWBC and for many years enjoyed taking part in the food ministry. Mary was a hairdresser for over 50 years and owned her own salon. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was always helping and caring for others and would do anything for anyone.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Morton, and Donnie Morton; and her son-in-law, Jeff Thacker.
Mary is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Roger Bailey; daughters, Christine Cross (Jerry), Heather Thacker, Susan Slemp (Issac); grandchildren, Ashton Hostler (Matt), Bailey Vicars, Kennedy Thacker, Coltin Kochensparger, Ryland and Kayson Slemp; great-grandchildren, Jack Hostler, Brady and Aly Hostler; brother, David Morton (Veronica); several nieces, nephews, extended family members, church family, and many dear friends she met throughout her career.
Mary will lie in state from 12:00-2:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home for anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Mary. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.