CHURCH HILL - Mary F. Goad Sexton, 72 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
