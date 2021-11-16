JOHNSON CITY - Mary Evelyn Keefauver McCall, 92, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at NHC of Johnson City, following a period of declining health.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Chaplain Nate Varnier officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 1:45 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the McCall family via www.morrisbaker.com.