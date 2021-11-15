JOHNSON CITY - Mary Evelyn Keefauver McCall, 92, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at NHC of Johnson City, following a period of declining health.
Born in Washington County on January 10, 1929, to the late Bryan and Anna Ruth Cox Keefauver, Evelyn grew up in Boones Creek and resided in Johnson City for most of her life. She will be remembered as a loving and devote wife, mother, mamaw, great grandmother and friend. She was a talented homemaker who enjoyed hosting Sunday evening dinners and holiday dinners for her family. Evelyn worked in retail for over 50 years. Early on in her career, she worked in Dossers, and would travel to Atlanta and Charlotte to buy for their china and giftware department. Evelyn then moved to the mall where she worked for Proffits, Parks Belk and Belk. She loved helping her customers find the right outfit.
She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church and attended Clark Street Baptist Church. In past years, Evelyn enjoyed local travel trips with the Young at Heart Clark Street Seniors.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by: her husband of over 50 years, Billy J. McCall; sister, Madeline Overbay; brother-in-law, Don Overbay; and nephew, Leon Overbay.
Survivors include: her son, Ed McCall and his wife Mary Ann, of Kingsport; grandchildren, Melissa McCall and her husband Josh Jessee and Lilly McCall; great granddaughter, Addison Jessee; and two very special friends, Juanita Chandler and Sarah Greer.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Johnson City Station 1, as well as Caris Hospice, for their compassionate care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Chaplain Nate Varnier officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 1:45 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the McCall family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521