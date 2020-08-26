BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mary Ellington Vanstavern, 75, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tn.
She was a certified nursing assistant with Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap. She attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church. Mary loved to play computer games.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jerry Vanstavern; her parents, George and Reba Katherine (Treadway) Neeley; and a sister, Ann White.
Surviving are two sons, William “Bill” Guntle and Johnny Guntle (Connie), both of Big Stone Gap; one daughter, Rebecca Ruth Atchley (Pete), Huntsville, Ala.; one grandson, Johnathon Guntle, Big Stone Gap; one sister, Naomi Fields, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., E., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Eddie Kilbourne officiating.
The committal graveside service will be conducted 11:00am Friday at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, Va. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am Friday to go in procession.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Vanstavern’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.